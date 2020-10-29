BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,333,000 after buying an additional 1,950,030 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,078,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,648,000 after acquiring an additional 296,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,057,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,178,000 after acquiring an additional 193,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 254,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,474,000 after acquiring an additional 190,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $189.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

