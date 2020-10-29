BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $10 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $716.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.64.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $567.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $575.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.49 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total value of $36,929,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,632 shares in the company, valued at $67,582,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.93, for a total value of $64,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,384,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,823 shares of company stock worth $99,036,079 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

