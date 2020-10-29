BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $4.49 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,516 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,482,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,816,000 after purchasing an additional 157,777 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,192,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,165,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,319,000 after acquiring an additional 38,756 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,252,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,098,000 after acquiring an additional 25,474 shares during the period. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $66.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $73.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 32.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

