BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 125,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,675,000 after acquiring an additional 26,946 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.82.

PayPal stock opened at $192.31 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $215.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.71. The stock has a market cap of $225.64 billion, a PE ratio of 88.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,409 shares of company stock worth $23,998,925. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

