BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,837 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,614,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,557,000 after acquiring an additional 760,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,244,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,715,000 after acquiring an additional 152,053 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,099,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,470,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,050,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,277,000 after acquiring an additional 176,639 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMC opened at $107.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

