BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $5.96 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,859 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,906,000 after buying an additional 2,294,843 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,381,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,895,000 after buying an additional 1,554,549 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,949,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,577,000 after buying an additional 1,086,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,558,000 after buying an additional 1,066,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $70.04 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average of $75.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

