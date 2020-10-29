BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $6.18 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of BorgWarner worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 489.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period.

Shares of BWA opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.65.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,811.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,716. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. ValuEngine downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays downgraded BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

