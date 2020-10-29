BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,827,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,023,000 after purchasing an additional 292,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Novartis by 34.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after purchasing an additional 965,770 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 20.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,492,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,686,000 after purchasing an additional 431,326 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 2.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,477,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,039,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,281,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,949,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NYSE:NVS opened at $78.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $179.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

