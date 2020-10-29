BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $6.62 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Argus boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP stock opened at $173.37 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $210.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.51 and a 200-day moving average of $177.91. The firm has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

