BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,094,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,972,000 after purchasing an additional 716,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ABB by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,469,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,389,000 after purchasing an additional 267,939 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in ABB by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,203,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,771 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in ABB by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,051,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ABB by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after purchasing an additional 480,175 shares during the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of ABB opened at $24.45 on Thursday. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. ABB’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.