BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.0% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 18.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 108.7% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 37.0% in the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,029.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $121.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.71. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $137.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,040 shares of company stock valued at $932,467 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

