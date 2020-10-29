BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 179.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $326.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $350.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.19. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.92.

In related news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total value of $910,120.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

