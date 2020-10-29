BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 170.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after buying an additional 6,619,218 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of American Express by 95.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $520,724,000 after buying an additional 2,719,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,335,193,000 after buying an additional 2,645,570 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at about $168,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Express by 25.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after buying an additional 1,559,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. 140166 cut American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.04.

Shares of AXP opened at $91.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

