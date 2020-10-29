BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 342 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 124.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in MetLife by 29.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 1,331.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in MetLife by 215.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). MetLife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

In other MetLife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

