BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 848 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $132.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

