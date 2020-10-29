BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 95 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.46.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $111.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $120.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.