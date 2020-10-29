BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Holdings in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Carter's were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Carter's by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter's by 31.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Carter's by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,365,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Carter's by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Carter's by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period.

CRI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carter's from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter's from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Carter's in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carter's in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

NYSE CRI opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.54. Carter's, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter's had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carter's, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

