BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after buying an additional 623,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $475,176,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 516,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,745,000 after acquiring an additional 122,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,510.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,510.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,460.38. The company has a market cap of $1,027.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,020.00 price target (up previously from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 12th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,685.59.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

