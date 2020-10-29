BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,880 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,726 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $28.79 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Truist raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

