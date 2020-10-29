BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,131 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $213.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.36. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $247.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.58.

In related news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,740. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

