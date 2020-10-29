BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,404 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,087,147,000 after purchasing an additional 706,111 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,351,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,128,426,000 after purchasing an additional 181,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,076,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,031,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Securiti boosted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.16.

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LOW opened at $161.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

