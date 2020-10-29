BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,908 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.98.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

FFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. First Financial Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 852,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,991,565.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,504 shares of company stock valued at $104,619 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

