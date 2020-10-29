BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 2,844 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,964 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for approximately 1.0% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $17,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $73,104.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.41.

ADSK opened at $237.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $268.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

