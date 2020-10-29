BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 3,379 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $327.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.77. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

