BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 401 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 360.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Charter Communications by 125.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total transaction of $5,794,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,782 shares of company stock valued at $56,565,326. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.08.

CHTR stock opened at $572.58 on Thursday. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $663.70. The company has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $618.80 and a 200 day moving average of $562.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

