BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 4,230 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.2% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $21,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,938,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,026,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $307.94 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $833.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.06 and its 200-day moving average is $246.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.83.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

