BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 533 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,586 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 45.8% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 26,092 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 432.3% during the third quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 260.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $456.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $219.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $485.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.72. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.86.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total transaction of $4,511,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $2,237,950.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,018,630.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,376 shares of company stock worth $20,042,368. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

