BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 692 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $235.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.55 and a 200 day moving average of $247.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

