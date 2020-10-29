BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total transaction of $2,666,196.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $3,769,806.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $192.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $208.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

