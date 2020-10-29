BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in Home Depot by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 541,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $101,025,000 after buying an additional 53,394 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Home Depot by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD opened at $269.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.02. The company has a market cap of $290.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.