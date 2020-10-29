BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,284 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $14.18 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. ValuEngine lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

