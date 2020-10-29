BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 225.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,774 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,983 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,307 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 203.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,298 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 179 shares of company stock worth $7,931 and sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

