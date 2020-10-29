Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

BZLYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Beazley from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $4.23 on Monday. Beazley has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

