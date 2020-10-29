Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a research report released on Monday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.13.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $21.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.37. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 508.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.