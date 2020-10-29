Bel Fuse (BELFA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $121.17 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%.

Shares of BELFA opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.90. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

