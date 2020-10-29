Benchmark Increases Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $145.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Benchmark from $130.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s previous close.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

VRNS stock opened at $116.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.05. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $138.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $7,239,522.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,972 shares in the company, valued at $24,819,378.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,931. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $71,000.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

