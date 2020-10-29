Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) a €94.85 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($111.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €83.29 ($97.99).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €68.08 ($80.09) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 1 year high of €81.10 ($95.41). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €71.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €72.75.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.