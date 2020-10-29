Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) a €373.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €373.00 ($438.82) price target on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRT3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €322.00 ($378.82) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €330.00 ($388.24) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nord/LB set a €353.00 ($415.29) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €212.00 ($249.41) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €321.89 ($378.69).

FRA:SRT3 opened at €381.00 ($448.24) on Monday. Sartorius has a 1-year low of €71.00 ($83.53) and a 1-year high of €124.70 ($146.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €358.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €318.54.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

