Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) a €63.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.60 ($70.12) target price on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €61.21 ($72.01).

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €54.20 ($63.76) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Vonovia SE has a 1-year low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 1-year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.07.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

