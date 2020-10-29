Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Resolute Mining to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS:RMGGF opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. Resolute Mining Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

