Berenberg Bank Reiterates €25.00 Price Target for Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC)

Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GYC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.23 ($27.32).

Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) stock opened at €19.13 ($22.51) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €21.17 and its 200 day moving average is €20.67. Grand City Properties S.A. has a one year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a one year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

