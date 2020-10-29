BetProtocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $266,354.00 (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $266,354.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00086778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00228627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00032554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.05 or 0.01286980 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 106.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000586 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

BetProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.