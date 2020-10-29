BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. BeyondSpring has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.96.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. As a group, analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,320,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,508,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,353,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

