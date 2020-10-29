BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BGC Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.82 million, a P/E ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. BGC Partners had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 42.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth $6,086,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 108.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 17,558 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 53.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 146,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 51,469 shares during the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

