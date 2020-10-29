BidaskClub Downgrades FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) to Buy

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

FSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on FirstService from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

FSV opened at $128.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.06 and a 200 day moving average of $108.59. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.85. FirstService had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 20.0% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FirstService by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

