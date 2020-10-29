BidaskClub Downgrades Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Hold

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Benchmark lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 77.9% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

