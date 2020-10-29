BidaskClub Downgrades Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) to Hold

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

JOUT has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $48.76 and a 52-week high of $97.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.92.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $138.39 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.17%.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $167,922.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $256,038.09. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,729 shares of company stock worth $843,130. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. AJO LP grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 64,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. StackLine Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter valued at $2,514,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

