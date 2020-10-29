BidaskClub Downgrades TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) to Sell

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CGBD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TCG BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TCG BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised TCG BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.
Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. TCG BDC has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51.
In other TCG BDC news, Director John G. Nestor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TCG BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 26.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TCG BDC
TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.
Recommended Story: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.