BidaskClub Lowers Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Get Conn's alerts:

CONN stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.36. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $300.09 million, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.79. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conn’s will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 34.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 42.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 274.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 26.5% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 8.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.