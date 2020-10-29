BidaskClub Lowers Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STRA. ValuEngine downgraded Strategic Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded Strategic Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Strategic Education from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.40.

Shares of STRA opened at $83.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.21. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $83.13 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter worth $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the first quarter worth $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter worth $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

